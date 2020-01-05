|
Dr. Margaret Sue Curtis Moore, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 31, 2019.
She was born in Ennis, TX to Mayme and Irvin Curtis. Her parents and her loving husband Joe Terry Moore Jr. of 56 years preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Joe Terry Moore Ill, grandchildren, Shelby Sue Moore and Joe Terry Moore IV and great-grandson Colby F. Meeder.
She graduated from The University of the Incarnate Word and went on to earn her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1950. Her practice of obstetrics and gynecology spanned 39 years in San Antonio, Dr. Curtis assisted in bringing so many lives into this world and touched many more with her sweet disposition and kindness to everyone she met. After her retirement her passions included playing golf with her husband and girlfriends, spending many weekends and summers at her coast house in Rockport fishing along with entertaining family and friends there.
She was an avid sports fan with her love of the Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, in addition to her lifelong love of animals mostly dogs and especially Sofie Sue. A special thanks to Patty Cody for her loving devotion and attention shown to Margie along with her caregivers,
She was an avid sports fan with her love of the Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, in addition to her lifelong love of animals mostly dogs and especially Sofie Sue. A special thanks to Patty Cody for her loving devotion and attention shown to Margie along with her caregivers, DeeDee, Kate and Natalie for the tender loving care for many years.
