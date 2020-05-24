Margaret Urrabazo Arevalo went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 16, 1951 to her parents, Rosendo and Magdalena Amparo Urrabazo, while her father was serving in the US Army. She was the first of ten children, attending Crockett Elementary School where she first discovered her love for math and teaching. She used to come home and teach her younger brother everything she learned each school day. After attending Irving Middle School, Margaret was the only sibling to graduate from Fox Tech High School (1969), where her father attended many years before. Her sophomore year at Fox Tech, she met John M. Arevalo, the one and only love of her life. They got married on December 1, 1973 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Before they were married, Margaret graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University (1973) where she majored in Mathematics and received a minor in Physics. She would later continue her love of Math and achieve a Master's in Science degree (1989) in Mathematics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Her teaching career began at Memorial High School in Edgewood I.S.D. in 1973, where she taught the whole spectrum of mathematics ranging from Pre-Algebra to Calculus A.P. and physics. She received numerous awards for teaching, but the ones that meant the most came from the students. From being named "Teacher of the Year" (1989) by the faculty to being named "Ms. Memorial" (1991) by the students of Memorial High School, she was proud to receive these honors. In addition, she was Adjunct Faculty at Palo Alto College and San Antonio College for Alamo Colleges District. She retired from Memorial High School after teaching for nearly 40 years to care for her husband. She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. Arevalo Jr., her father, Rosendo, her brother, Ricky Urrabazo, her in-laws Guadalupe Martinez Arevalo and Johnny Arevalo, sister-in-law Guadalupe Oralia Figueroa, and her brother-in-law David Arevalo. Margaret leaves her memory to her children, her daughter, Honorable Diana Arevalo (along with her husband Marcos Basaldua) and her son, Dr. Juan Alejandro Arevalo; her mother, Magdalena; her siblings Gloria, Fr. Rosendo, David, Theresa, Peter, Paul, Oscar, and Johnny Urrabazo; her in-laws, and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all loved her. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation for Margaret at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 North Main Ave. 78205 – will be limited to only 30 people in the building at a time. There will be a public visitation period on Wednesday, May 27 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM for brief visits with the family. If the building is at its capacity, you will be asked to wait in your vehicle until a space opens. A Procession will depart on Thursday, May 28 at 9:30 AM to arrive at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church – 617 South Santa Rosa Ave. 78204 – for Mass at 10 AM. Interment will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 – at the conclusion of the mass, with only 10 persons permitted to be at the gravesite. All other guests welcome to attend so long as you remain in your vehicles to witness from a safe distance. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times, during all services. The family and the staff at Roy Akers Funeral Home appreciate your cooperation during this difficult time.