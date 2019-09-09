|
Margarete Hedwig Friederika Groppe Smith, age 84, of Austin, Texas, passed away September 6, 2019 at Hospice Austin Christopher House. Margarete was born to Meta and Meta and Hubert Groppe in Bielefeld, Germany on June 24, 1931. She spent her childhood in Germany during World War II. Following the war, the family settled in Bonn, Germany where she attended business school and later moved to London, England to work as a translator for Die Welt, a German daily newspaper.
She met her husband R. Brian Smith M.D. in London on a blind date. They were married in Germany in 1963. After their wedding, Margarete and Brian moved to the United States so that he could complete his residency in anesthesia at the University of Virginia. Together they raised two children, Corinne and Malcolm, living ﬁrst in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and then in San Antonio, Texas, for nearly 40 years. Margarete was ﬁrst and foremost a wife, mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed golf, tennis, symphony, reading, cooking, interior design, traveling and entertaining. After raising their children, Margarete and Brian particularly enjoyed spending time in San Diego where they golfed often with friends. Margarete was married to Brian for 51 years until his passing in 2014. Margarete moved to Austin in 2016 and lived at the Atria and most recently at the Village at the Triangle.
The family wishes to thank Seton Medical Center Austin, Buckner Villas and Hospice Austin Christopher House for the loving care she received during this past year.
She is survived by her son Malcolm Smith and his husband Mark Nuzkowski, daughter Corinne Smith and grandson Ian Smith. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Brian, loving companion Ray Timco, and parents Hubert and Meta Groppe
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home at 3125 N. Lamar in Austin, Texas. A private graveside service will be held in San Antonio at a later date.
The family kindly requests that people consider making donations to Hospice Austin Christopher House, in lieu of sending ﬂowers.
