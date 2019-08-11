Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
15825 Bexar St
Lacoste, TX
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
15825 Bexar St
Lacoste, TX
Margarita Castañeda Aguilar


1943 - 2019
Margarita Castañeda Aguilar Obituary
April 11, 1943 - August 7, 2019
Margarita Castañeda Aguilar, born on April 11, 1943, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 76. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Candido Aguilar, Sr. and son, Candido Aguilar,II. Mrs. Aguilar is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Candido Aguilar III, Susanna Roberts (Christopher), Juan G. Aguilar (Donna), Agapito Aguilar; grandchildren, Danielle (Marcus), CJ (Aurora), Erica, Amidy and Cadi; great-grand- children, Caleb, Kaden and Kristopher; siblings, Maria Castañeda Vivier, Felipe Castañeda (Patricia), Juan Castañeda (Marta), Jose Castañeda (Aurora), Maria Fernandez (Sergio) and Teresa Blanquez (Jose) as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Margarita's love and kindness will remain in our Hearts for all Eternity.
Visitation will be held
on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, family and friends will gather at 9:00am for a 10:00am Mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15825 Bexar St, Lacoste, TX. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
