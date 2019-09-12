Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino
Santa Maria, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino
Santa Maria, TX
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Margarita D. Vasquez


1943 - 2019
Margarita D. Vasquez Obituary
March 4, 1943 - September 8, 2019
Margarita D. Vasquez was called home by the Lord on September 8, 2019, at the age of 76. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on March 4, 1943. "Prieta" is loved and will be missed by her husband, of 56 years, "Chuso" Jose A. Vasquez; children, Margaret Moreno, Joe Vasquez, Angel Hernandez (Juan) and Jane Vasquez (Abel Avendano); 8 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; siblings, Joey, Patsy, Cathy, Dorothy, Rosa and Rita; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Viewing will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria, 78228, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart Castillo Mission Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, for a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the . Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 12, 2019
