Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE LITTLE FLOWER
715 N. ZARZAMORA
View Map
Margarita Flores


1926 - 2019
Margarita Flores Obituary
October 17, 1926 - July 2, 2019



On Tuesday, the second of July, 2019, the world lost a most loving, nurturing, and spirited woman. Margarita Gomez Flores was embraced by the Lord while surrounded by her family and friends. She was a strong, intellectual, and beautiful woman throughout.






She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Raymond Sr., 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a son and a daughter.

She was born in East Chicago, Indiana, on October 17, 1926 to Manuel Gomez and Maria del Carmen Valdez. She was the second oldest of 5 children. She is survived by a brother and is preceded in death by two sisters and a brother and her loving parents.

She also had seven siblings in Mexico and is preceded in death by a sister and a brother.











With love, wisdom and a quick wit, she was the indomitable family matriarch that kept both sets of siblings together and her dear immediate family united. Her vastly big heart and strength of convictions exemplified a model for all her family to follow.


Her comforting hands and warm hugs will greatly be missed.

The Flores family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough.


ROSARY
THURSDAY, JULY 11, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY CHAPEL








PROCESSION
FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019
10:00 AM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY CHAPEL



MASS
FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019
10:30 AM
BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE LITTLE FLOWER
1715 N. ZARZAMORA


Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.

Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
