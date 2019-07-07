October 17, 1926 - July 2, 2019







On Tuesday, the second of July, 2019, the world lost a most loving, nurturing, and spirited woman. Margarita Gomez Flores was embraced by the Lord while surrounded by her family and friends. She was a strong, intellectual, and beautiful woman throughout.













She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Raymond Sr., 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a son and a daughter.



She was born in East Chicago, Indiana, on October 17, 1926 to Manuel Gomez and Maria del Carmen Valdez. She was the second oldest of 5 children. She is survived by a brother and is preceded in death by two sisters and a brother and her loving parents.



She also had seven siblings in Mexico and is preceded in death by a sister and a brother.























With love, wisdom and a quick wit, she was the indomitable family matriarch that kept both sets of siblings together and her dear immediate family united. Her vastly big heart and strength of convictions exemplified a model for all her family to follow.





Her comforting hands and warm hugs will greatly be missed.



The Flores family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough.





ROSARY

THURSDAY, JULY 11, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY CHAPEL

















PROCESSION

FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019

10:00 AM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY CHAPEL







MASS

FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019

10:30 AM

BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE LITTLE FLOWER

1715 N. ZARZAMORA





Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.



