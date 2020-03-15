San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4201 De Zavala
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map

MARGARITA FLORES

MARGARITA FLORES Obituary

On March 10, 2020, Margarita Flores, 91, passed away peacefully and with God. Margarita was born to Eulario and Concepcion Alvarez on May 8, 1928. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Antonio S. Flores; sisters, Angie, Rosie, and Carmen; and brothers, Felix and Tony. Margarita is survived by her brothers, Eddie and Gene; sister, Mary; children, Antonio Jr., Mary Ann, Jim, Margaret, Richard, Arthur, Steve, Lillian, and Darlene; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Margarita was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to a large and beautiful family of over 100 members. Her family was a part of every aspect of her life and she was truly their Queen of Hearts. While she will be dearly missed and never forgotten, the family has joy knowing she is now resting in peace with her eternal soulmate Antonio. The family will receive friends

from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Rd. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
