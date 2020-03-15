|
On March 10, 2020, Margarita Flores, 91, passed away peacefully and with God. Margarita was born to Eulario and Concepcion Alvarez on May 8, 1928. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Antonio S. Flores; sisters, Angie, Rosie, and Carmen; and brothers, Felix and Tony. Margarita is survived by her brothers, Eddie and Gene; sister, Mary; children, Antonio Jr., Mary Ann, Jim, Margaret, Richard, Arthur, Steve, Lillian, and Darlene; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Margarita was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to a large and beautiful family of over 100 members. Her family was a part of every aspect of her life and she was truly their Queen of Hearts. While she will be dearly missed and never forgotten, the family has joy knowing she is now resting in peace with her eternal soulmate Antonio. The family will receive friends
from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Rd. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020