Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
For more information about
Margarita Cazares
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St Michael the Archangel Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:15 PM
St Michael the Archangel Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St Michael the Archangel Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Cazares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita M. Cazares

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margarita M. Cazares Obituary
February 19, 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Margarita M. Cazares entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Margarita is preceded in death by her parents Reynaldo R. and Aurora Meza. Margarita is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Alfred F. Cazares; her brother Reynaldo Meza Jr. (Gloria), six children; Linda Cazares of Visalia, CA, Patricia McLelland of San Antonio, TX, Christina Autrey (Jay) of Dilley, TX, Alfred R. Cazares of Cary, NC, Robert Cazares of Cary, NC, and Melissa Beeson (Dwight) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; six grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Daniel, and Taylor Autrey, Brandon and Ashley Beeson as well as her loving, loyal, and devoted dog, Biscuit. Margarita lived a full life raising her children and working various part time and full time jobs while accompanying her husband as she continuously relocated to different Marine Corps facilities. Throughout her life Margarita was an advocate for a variety of charities and gave generously to everyone. In her free time she enjoyed vacationing and visiting her children. Margarita loved reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, celebrating holidays, cooking, and playing and winning at slot machines in numerous casinos. Margarita leaves behind a legacy of memories to all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 25th, 2019 with a rosary beginning at 12:15 pm followed by services at 1:00 pm at St Michael the Archangel Church in Cary, NC. Services are under the direction of Brown Wynne.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now