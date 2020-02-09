Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church.
Margarita O. Reyes Obituary

Margarita O. Reyes, born March 11, 1947, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at the age of 72.

She is reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Jose A. Reyes husband of 49 years, her parents, Francisco and Maria De La Luz Osoria, her granddaughter, Samantha Michelle Cerna, and her sister, Marta Ruiz. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Susana Cerna (Albert), Patricia Montalbo (Noe), Marcos Reyes and Michael Joe Reyes (Stephanie); grandchildren Felix (Lia), Sabrina, Jason, Savannah (Eric), Matthew, Madyson, AJ, Maeghan, and Bella; great-grandchildren, Emma, Mia, Caleb and Raelynn;siblings Jesus, Martin, Inocencio, Pedro, Mario, Francisco, Gabriel, Fernando, Teresa, and Juan, as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
