Margarita Olvera Gonzalez, born on September 20, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Gilberto and Mary Olvera, passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Margarita retired afer 30 years of service with Frost Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Felipe and Ignacio Olvera. Survivors include 3 Sisters: Isabel Esquivel, Carmen Cervantes, and Cindy Martinez; 2 brothers: Gilberto E. and Christopher Olvera; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 9:00pm on Thursday, July 30 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Rosary and Liturgy will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 31 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.

