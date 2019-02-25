Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
1204 Castroville Rd
San Antonio, TX
March 28,1931 - February 21, 2019
Margarita P. Pizzini, entered eternal rest on February 21, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born March 28,1931 in Baileyville, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her father Jacinto Prado, mother Francisca Prado, and sons; Gilberto, and Abel Pesina. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 71 years, Martin Pizzini; children Josefina Alvarez (Gene), Gladys Pesina, Roberto Pesina (Josie), Ruben Pesina (Lina), Jose Pesina (Elia), Jesus Pesina (Marisol), and Margarita Pesina; twenty-two grandchildren, and numerous of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Margarita was employed at Fine Silver for many years. She was a loving, and nurturing mother and grandmother. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 9:00PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church 1204 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237 . Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 25, 2019
