Margarita Petra Ortiz went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020, at the age of 74, in San Antonio, TX. She was born on July 7, 1946 in Atascosa County, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy C. Ortiz; parents, Norberto and Julia Rodriguez; daughter, Elizabeth Ortiz-Flournoy; siblings, RoseLee Delgado, Bertha Rodriguez, Mary Florentina Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez and Gilbert Rodriguez. Margarita is survived by her loving children, Michelle Zuniga (Gilbert) and Eric Ortiz (Christina Montoya); step-mother, Estella Rodriguez; siblings, Beatrice Rodgriguez Green (Leo), Delfina Rodriguez (Jesse Castillo), Jesus Rodriguez (Melinda), Eulalio Rodriguez (Isabel), Raymond Rodriguez (Clara) and Fernando Rodriguez; step-siblings, Rosalinda Rodriguez (Jose Santos) and Alfredo Rodriguez; grandchildren, Gabriel Zane Zuniga, Zoe Nicole Zuniga, Ryan Ortiz, Amarige Diaz, and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.