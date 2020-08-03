Margarita R. Garcia, age 68, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Margarita was born November 9, 1951. She is survived by her brother, Vicente R. Garcia; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Juanita G. Martinez and Joe Martinez, Sylvia G. Maldonado and Larry S. Maldonado; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Margarita's niece Sabrina Garcia for all her love and care.

A visitation for Margarita will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Trevino Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.

A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 10:15 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 am Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church.