SR. MARGARITA REBECCA HERNANDEZ
Sister Margarita, a Sister of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for 45 years, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was 77 years old. Sister Margarita was born in Puebla, Mexico to Gabriel Saldaña and Esther Suarez.

Sister Margarita did Catechetical Ministry in Brownsville and Progreso, TX. She was a pre-school teacher and catechist in Raton, NM, was a Pastoral Coordinator in Mexico City; and volunteered at Casa Hogar, a home for homeless boys. Upon her return to the USA, she volunteered with Catholic Charities Adopt-A-Senior program.

Proud of her Mexican heritage, she loved to dance, was always eager to share that culture with others and celebrated life events. She was a warm, caring presence to the elderly and was always attentive to the needs of her Sisters in community.

Sister Margarita is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, David Hernandez, and a sister, Carmen Hernandez. She is survived by her sisters, Felicitas Hernandez, Maria Teresa Fieher, Gloria De Francisco, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews and her religious congregation.

The services will be private. Donations may be made to SSCJ Memorial Garden, Inc., 11931 Radium St., San Antonio, TX 78216




Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
