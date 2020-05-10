Margarita Perez (Ruiz) Rodriguez was born on August 29, 1922, in Austin, Texas. She married Eugenio Cedillo Rodriguez on November 30, 1938, in Travis County, Texas. They had nine children.She was proceeded in death by her husband Eugenio and her daughter Josephina.She will be missed by her children Tony, wife Hope; Maria Luisa Mendoza; Pete, wife Janie; Eugenio Jr.; Jesus, Wife Nelda; Maria Garza, husband Alfred; Rudy, wife Sylvia; and Johnny, wife Angie. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 26 great-great-grandchildren.She will be remembered for her love of family and enjoyment of colorful flowers.



