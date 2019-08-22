|
|
March 22, 1938 - August 16, 2019
Margie Rojas, was called home peacefully by the Lord on August 16, 2019, at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose R. Rojas and grandson Joel Rojas Jr. She is survived by her children Joel, Rachel, and Michael Rojas; grandchildren Samantha, Sophia, and Valerie; great grandchildren, Nathan, Julian, Roman, and Maximus; numerous God- children, family, and friends. She retired from Judson's Candy Factory after 22 years, Sears Department store after 20 years, and also worked Blessed Sacrament Academy. She had a great love for her family, friends, St.Phillip of Jesus church and all the congregation, staff and clergy. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her love. The family would like to send special thanks to Seasons Hospice for the generous care they provided her. A Rosary will be recited on Friday August 23, 2019 at 7 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10 am both at St. Phillips of Jesus Catholic Church, where she was a member for over 60 years.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2019