|
|
Mr. Margarito Mendez was born July 20, 1930 in Durango, Mexico and went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020 at the age of 89. He was proud to be from Durango, Mexico and be an American Citizen. Mr. Mendez was a kind, honorable man who loved to work hard and building was his passion. He is preceded in death by his mother, Angelica Felix Mendez; father, Juan Mendez; 5 Siblings; sons, Victor Mendez, Hector Mendez and daughter, Maria Bernal. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Luz Mendez; daughters, Rosa Irene Wells (Charles), Dora Mendez; 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Margarito was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home. On Friday, February 21, 2020 Visitation will continue from 8:30am to 1:00pm with a Chapel Service to be held at 1:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020