Margery Ann Dreeben was a beloved mother and grandmother. She is still loved and will be dearly missed by her "favorite son" as she would call him, and grandchildren. She was born on June 13, 1931 to William and Mae Alice Albach in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1949. In December of 1952, at the age of 21, she was a young bride to her husband Dan Stern Dreeben, Sr. They traveled to Boston to his graduate school in a tiny restored antique MG roadster. She often talked about how much she loved her time there. When they returned to San Antonio, they first resided on Barbara Dr., where they had two children. Shortly after, they moved into the home that they designed and raised their family in. She worked at City Public Service, Buck Printing Company, Angell Memorial Animal Hospital, Northside Bank, Jones & Kell, Inc. Architects, and Petra Terra Corporation. Margie lived her life as a strong, hard-working, and independent woman. She had a unique, spunky streak that we all loved about her. Her sayings and remarks were stern, loving, and humorous all at the same time. She always opened her home to friends and family, and cherished those times together. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making comforting meals for those she loved. She made her own recipes that her family still uses to this day. Her favorite drink was Ancient Age with three cubes of ice and water. She would hold up her glass for a cheer, and say, "Pour me another jigger won't you? I can't taste anything in my glass!" She always kept her home very neat and clean, with her sentimental knickknacks from her travels on display. She would share her memories of the story behind each one of them. She later had a happy chapter in her marriage to Eduardo Valasco. She appreciated her son and granddaughter for their daily love and care. Margery entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2019 at 88 years old. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Dan Stern Dreeben, Sr., brother, William J. Albach, and sister, Evelyn Albach. She is survived by her son, Dan Stern Dreeben, Jr., daughter, Jane Elizabeth Dreeben (Siri Amrit Kaur Khalsa), and grandchildren Desiree' Star Dreeben and Dan Stern Dreeben, III.CELEBRATION OF LIFETHURSDAYOCTOBER 10TH, 20193:00 PM COMPASSION CHURCH 2862 THOUSAND OAKS, 78232 RECEPTION TO FOLLOW
