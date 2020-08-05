1/1
SISTER MARGETA KRCHNAK CDP
Sister Margeta (aka Sr. M. Rosello) Krchnak, CDP, entered eternal life on July 23, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the fourth of nine children born to Adolph Frank and Caroline Frances (Surovcak) Krchnak. Sister Margeta was born November 5, 1930 in Sealy, Texas. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1950. Sister Margeta was an excellent teacher and avid student of life.

Sister Margeta earned a Bachelor and Master's in Education from Our Lady of the Lake College. She was an elementary and high school level teacher including 10 years at Providence High School. She enthusiastically taught a wide range of subject matters: religion, Latin, math, science and art. She took courses to enrich her new subject matters. She obtained grants to learn innovative ways to teach math and science.

A rosary and prayer service will be held on Thursday. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Friday. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619. Arrangements by:




Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
