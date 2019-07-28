|
February 22, 1925 - July 24, 2019
Margie Lozano Garcia went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Balderas; parents, Mike and Pauline Garcia; brothers, Alex, Sam Jesse, Mike Garcia Jr.; and her grandson Anthony Guillen.
Margie is survived by her daughters, Jeannette Flores Westbrook (Tony) and Sylvia Ramos; grandchildren, Eric, Ryan, Leticia, Norma, Bobby, Ben, Ricky, Rachel, George and 23 great-grandchildren.
Margie graduated from Lanier High School in 1942, worked at Kelly Field, was an LVN, then found her passion as a Real Estate Investor for over 40 years. She loved traveling, cooking, reading, fishing at the coast, and taking road trips to casinos with family and friends.
Her legacy is the numerous lives she impacted with her loving spirit, generosity and her indomitable zest to enjoy life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 4401 S. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78214 or .
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church. Interment San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019