July 13, 1942 - March 11, 2019
Margie Nell Porter, born on July 13, 1942 in Seguin, Texas went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 at the age of 76. Margie ran her own cleaning business for many years. In her spare time Margie was often found outside tending to her garden. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie Porter; four brothers and two sisters. Margie is survived by her children, Johnnie Porter Jr. and wife Sally, Elizabeth Laird, Adrienne Thomas and husband Al Patrick Thomas, Corey Porter; grandchildren, Latoya Jones and husband Joshua Jones, Michael Broadnax, Taleisha Laird, Nikki Broadnax, Shawmeon Laird and Kianna Thomas; great-grandchildren, Keshawn Woods, Marquis Woods, Shantae Woods, Anthony Laird, Tiana Laird, Jonaysia Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Julian Gibbs, Zayden Deberry; siblings, Mary Gilmone, Fannie Cunningham, Felton Cunningham and Bettie Williams. A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 502 E. Nueva St., San Antonio, Texas 78205 with interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, 1100 Dakota St., San Antonio, Texas 78203.
