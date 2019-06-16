Home

Margie Roberson

Margie Roberson Obituary
March 2, 1928 - May 28, 2019
Margie Tutschke Roberson, born in San Antonio, Texas on March 2, 1928 to Rachel Newman Tutschke & Walter Tutschke passed from this life on May 28, 2019.

She is survived by three daughters, Natalie & Mircea Digeratu, Melanie Mann, Melinda & Jesse Luna; grandson Steven & Amanda Clark, granddaughter Shannon & Bryan Glover; great granddaughters Grace Clark & Liberty Glover, great grandson Nathaniel Newton Glover; many cousins, nieces & nephews.

Graveside services at
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on June 19, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers help someone less fortunate than you.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
