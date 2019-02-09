|
|
May 21, 1962 - February 7, 2019
Margie Torres Balli, age 56, of Devine passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 with family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born to parents Larry and Beatrice (Fonseca) Torres, May 21, 1962 in San Antonio. Margie graduated from Harlandale High School in 1980 and went on to marry the love of her life Robert "Bobby" Allen Balli in 1985.
Margie served the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 26 years where she worked at various facilities throughout the state including the Jester I Unit in Richmond, Texas, Choice Moore in Bonham, Texas, Lopez and Segovia Units in Edinburg, Texas, Torres and Ney Units in Hondo, Texas, and Parole Offices in McAllen and Greenville, Texas faithfully following her husband Robert after every promotion; making many friends along the way. At her final assignment, Margie worked at the Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas as a Reentry Case Manager where she planned to retire in December 2017, but due to her diagnosis, she was forced to take medical leave adamantly refusing to retire saying she loved her job and couldn't wait to go back for a few more months.
On November 29, 2018 Margie was given two weeks to live. Contrary to doctor's predictions, she continued to fight for 70 days. Spending her final days surrounded by family, friends, coworkers and her German Shepherd, Jaxon. Although no formal training, Margie was an exceptional baker and exquisite chef that could cook anything. Margie was a kind-hearted and compassionate individual that lived a simple life with no regrets. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Margie is survived by her parents Larry and Beatrice Torres of San Antonio; husband, Robert Balli of Devine; son Bryan Balli, fiancé Kassandra Ramirez of San Antonio; brother Marty Torres, wife Ophy of San Antonio; sisters Dorothy Cruz, husband Francisco of Luling; Mary Helen Lindsay, husband Mark of San Antonio; Elida Moreno, husband Ray of Poteet; Joann Torres of San Antonio and Michelle Torres, fiancé Richard Herrera of San Antonio. She is preceded in death by sister Maria Linda Torres; survived by countless nieces, nephews and their children.
Serving as pallbearers are Jason Chapa, Johnny Ray Moreno, Keith Lollar, Marty Torres, Jr., Michael Balli and Raul Lombrano.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 2:00PM until 9:00PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00PM at Hurley Funeral Home Chapel Devine, Texas. Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Devine, Texas with internment to follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home 303 W. College Ave. Devine, Texas 78016 (830) 663-4445 hurleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019