Sister Marguerite Connors died in the early hours of Gaudete Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home, the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in San Antonio, TX.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 12, 1929 and entered the Congregation in 1949. During her 68 years of ministry, Sister Marguerite cast a wide net of service over the Church of the South. She ministered as a teacher and principal in schools in Texas and Mississippi. She worked as a Supervisor of Schools and administered the Pastoral Institute for the Diocese of Corpus Christi. She served as a pastoral minister in Saltillo, Mexico and as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Worth. She also spent many generous years in service to her religious community as the administrator of the Motherhouse, member of the General Council and congregational archivist.
She summed up her life well-lived in the following words: "Everything I ever learned about skills, strengths, attitudes and talents I learned growing up in religious life as a Sister of the Holy Spirit."
Sister Marguerite is mourned by her sisters in community, by her sister, Kathleen Fox, and her nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends and co-workers who shared their lives with her during her many years
of ministry.FUNERAL SERVICES
All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street.
The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18th.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 19th.
Interment will take place immediately after Mass in the convent cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 17, 2019