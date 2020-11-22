1/1
MARGUERITE JONES CHOSKE
1933 - 2020
Marguerite Jones was the first of two children. She was born in Colwyn Bay, Wales on December 13, 1933 and passed away on November 16, 2020. She married U.S. Airman Leonard C. Choske in Liverpool, England on June 4, 1953. Marguerite is survived by one brother, James M. Jones. Seven children, Denise Hinojosa, Glen Choske, Carl Choske, Heidi Bell, Christine Nicol, Caroline Womack and Tracy Bell. Thirteen grandchildren, Justin and Elliot Hinojosa, Lonnie and Glen Choske, Tiffany Hannasch, Jennifer Filippone, Kevin and Valerie Nicol, John Branco, Benjamin and Ryan Womack, Tracy and Zachary Childers, Matthew Bell. Eight great grandchildren, Ivan Ramos, Dei and Autumn Choske, Aubry and Aryanna Hinojosa, Harper Hannasch, Liam Filippone, Logan Smith and Lillian Childers. One great great grandchild, Zaydiah Smith. Marguerite loved Jehovah God, her dogs, flowers and crotchet.

She left a legacy of love and was happiest amongst family and friends. She was a unique person who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Chapel Service will be celebrated at 12 p.m., November 25, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment to follow in Resurrection at Cordi Marian Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
NOV
25
Interment
Resurrection at Cordi Marian Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
