April 25, 1922 - April 30, 2019
Marguerite R. Bates, née Ward, born April 25, 1922, Princeton, Minnesota to Stella D. O'Fallon Ward and Daniel J. Ward, died April 30, 2019, Kingwood, Texas at 97. A long-time member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, San Antonio. Survived by daughters Mary Bock (David) Kingwood, Texas, Kathleen Johnson (James) Goliad, Texas, Barbara Tomerlin (Kenneth) Stockdale, Texas, Patricia Voyles (Douglas) Boerne, Texas; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters-in-law, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alpheus A. Bates, seven brothers, four sisters- in-law, one granddaughter, one great-grandson. Funeral mass Wednesday, July 17, St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Anoka, MN. In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said for the repose of her soul, or send any memorial contributions to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019