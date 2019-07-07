Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Stephen's Catholic Church
525 Jackson St
Anoka, MN 55303
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Anoka, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite R. Bates


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite R. Bates Obituary
April 25, 1922 - April 30, 2019
Marguerite R. Bates, née Ward, born April 25, 1922, Princeton, Minnesota to Stella D. O'Fallon Ward and Daniel J. Ward, died April 30, 2019, Kingwood, Texas at 97. A long-time member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, San Antonio. Survived by daughters Mary Bock (David) Kingwood, Texas, Kathleen Johnson (James) Goliad, Texas, Barbara Tomerlin (Kenneth) Stockdale, Texas, Patricia Voyles (Douglas) Boerne, Texas; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters-in-law, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alpheus A. Bates, seven brothers, four sisters- in-law, one granddaughter, one great-grandson. Funeral mass Wednesday, July 17, St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Anoka, MN. In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said for the repose of her soul, or send any memorial contributions to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.