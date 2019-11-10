|
|
Maria A. Tenorio was called home by the Lord on November 7, 2019, just 5 days after her 98th birthday.
Maria loved to attend social club dances at the historic West Side club, Patio Andaluz. She also loved to travel and entertain. Maria worked at Frost Brothers downtown until it closed in 1987. Afterwards she worked for Dillards until she retired. She is reunited in Heaven with her son Ernest Tenorio, Jr.; mother Benita M. Cabrera; and siblings Felipe M. Cabrera, Chana Lopez, Florencia Hernandez, and Manuel Avila. Maria's legacy will live on in the hearts of her daughters Yolanda J. Tenorio and Rose Marie Botello and daughter-in-law Linda Tenorio; grandchildren Melissa Tenorio, Sandra Espinoza and her husband Larry and Frank Botello Jr.; great-grandchildren Vivienne Rose and Steven Phillip; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
A funeral procession will depart at 9am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 for a 10am Funeral Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019