February 21, 1940 - June 1, 2019
Maria Angela Lopez, affectionately known by friends and family as Angela or Angie, entered eternal life on June 1, 2019 at the blessed age of 79. She was born February 21, 1940 in San Antonio, TX to Juan and Rutila Valdez. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; son Michael Eleazar Lopez; daughter Christina Louise Carranza; sister Amalia Rubio. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Eleazar Lopez; children Sandra K. Tapia, Catherine Villaneda, Richard Joe Villaneda, Ben Mercado, Patricia Ann Losoya, Rosalie Benitez, Angela Marie Benefield, Danny Milton Lopez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Juan Valdez and Yvette Cerda; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She will be remembered as a loving, caring mother and homemaker. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019