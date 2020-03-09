|
Maria Burton (Benavides), 94, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Visitation for friends and family will be on Monday, March 9 from 6-8pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels – South. The funeral services will be held there on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:30pm. Reverend James Jackson of the First United Pentecostal Church will officiate. Burial will follow at 2pm at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Maria de Luz Benavides was born in Laredo, Texas on October 19, 1925 to Angela and Benjamin Benavides. She graduated from Martin High School where she played the clarinet in the band and then attended secretarial school. She met Joseph Stanley (Stan) Burton of Villa Ridge, Missouri when he was stationed at the Laredo air base during World War II. They married on November 19, 1945. They eventually settled in San Antonio and raised five children. They were married for 43 years until Stan's death in 1988. Maria worked for the San Antonio Independent School District for many years. She was the school secretary at Navarro Elementary and at Eloise Japhet School. Like her husband, who served on the Alamo Community College Board, Maria was a champion of education. All of her children graduated from Highlands High School and all attended college. She also attended classes at San Antonio College where she studied art. Later in life she served on the City of San Antonio Cultural Arts Committee. Her paintings now hang in the homes of many of her family members. Maria has been a member of Crestholme Presbyterian Church for 58 years. She and her husband and their children were an integral part of all the activities at Crestholme and considered it their second home. In addition, she believed San Antonio's Southside, where she lived for 65 years, to be the best part of the city.
Maria is survived by her brother Frank Benavides and sister in-law Betty Burton. Her children include her daughters Linda Burton and husband Bob Branson; Barbara Ozuna and husband Sabas; Deborah Johnson and husband Berry; and her son Don Burton and wife Sharon. Her grandchildren include Jim Bob Breazeale and wife Joanna; Lindsay Arias and husband Raul; Romeo Ozuna; Luis Ozuna and wife Monica; Robert Holston and wife Tina; Bill Burton and wife Michelle; Danny Gonzales; and Meghan Burton. Her great grandchildren include EJ and Ben Breazeale; Joseph and Kirsten Ozuna; Isabella Ozuna; Alexandria and Lilliana Holston; Michaella and Kimberly Burton; Johnny and Bianca Aquirre; and Douglas and Zachary Gonzales. Maria is preceded in death by her husband Stan Burton; her son Steven Burton; her granddaughter Hillary Leigh Breazeale, her parents, her sister Sylvia and her brothers Johnny, Benny and Ray.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 9, 2020