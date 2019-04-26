|
|
November 6, 1944 - April 23, 2019
On Tuesday April 23, 2019 Maria C. Ugalde loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 74.
Maria was born on November 6, 1944 in Albuquerque, NM to Jose and Ramona Gallegos. It was in Phoenix, AZ where she met the love of her life, Walter V. Ugalde. On February 15th, 1964 she married Walter and together they raised two sons, Walter and Roger, and one daughter, Monica.
Maria enjoyed life and stayed active with numerous activities. She was a red hatter, church volunteer, and an active member of the Doris Griffin Senior Center.
Maria loved to bake, make crafts, bowl, and work in the backyard planting flowers and landscaping. She also loved line dancing, Zumba, and most of all slow dancing with her husband.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Pete, Connie, Lalo, and Merlinda. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband; children; grandchildren: Juliana, Isabella, Preston, Shelbie; brothers, Willie and Jose; and numerous other relatives.
The family will receive guests at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m.
For online tributes and to share memories visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome
.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2019