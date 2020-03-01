Home

Maria Carmen Salazar

Maria Carmen Salazar Obituary

Maria Carmen Salazar, 90, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1929 in San Antonio, TX. She had six siblings, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Celestino and Natalie Espinoza, husband, Refugio Jose Salazar, and two sisters, Josie Santa Cruz and Helen Bonillas.

She is survived by daughters, Alicia Lievens, Sonya Diaz, Carmen Langan, and Alexia Salazar; siblings, Ignacia Esparza, Lupe Campbell, Johnny Espinoza and Joe Espinoza; grandchildren, Gregory Sifuentes, Carmen Marin, Annette Guerrero, John Anthony Guerrero, Rebecca Ann Guerrero, Julian Diaz, Joseph Diaz, Jennifer Diaz; and 8 great grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 for a Mass at 9:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 907 W. Theo Ave. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
