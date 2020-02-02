Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
7990 W. Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
Maria Celia Lindberg


1938 - 2020
Maria Celia Lindberg Obituary
A faithful wife, a loving mother, and everyone's "Gramma…" Maria Celia joined her first love Sergio and second love Kenneth in heaven on January 22, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and with the encouraging words of her "little piece of heaven". Maria Celia was born on December the 10th of 1938 in Mexico City. After completing her degree, marrying her first love Sergio, having two handsome boys, Sergio and Martin, and losing her first love unexpectedly and tragically; Maria Celia relocated to the United States with her children, where she fell head over heels in love with Kenneth Lindberg and his son Michael. After marrying her new love, they were blessed with a daughter, Xochitl. The Lindberg family, blessed with laughter, inside jokes, senses of humor no one understands, forgiveness, love, and faith beyond measure thrived and grew; cultivated by the love, culture, and disciple Maria Celia and Kenneth gave. Maria Celia found her heaven on Earth, when she founded Gramma's Place Day Care in San Antonio in 1985, priding herself in helping to raise over 1,500 children in her time. She became known as Gramma to those who knew her, even if it was just in passing. Maria Celia gave her love, patience, time, tears, and dedication to be the extended family so many children needed and wanted. Maria Celia, until her last days, prided herself on where she came from and remained faithful to where she wanted to be. Maria Celia will be forever loved, forever missed, and will forever be "Gramma".Maria Celia is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel Saldana and Maria DeJesus Gonzalez Saldana, by her brothers, Miguel Saldana and Raul Villamil, and by her first love and husband, Sergio Guerra and her second love and husband, Kenneth Lindberg.Maria Celia is survived by her children, Sergio Lindberg, Martin Lindberg (Frances), Michael Lindberg (Victoria, deceased), and Xochitl Sanchez (Alfred). Her grandchildren: Natasha, Xiomara, Kenneth, Micaela, Joseph, Ryan, Kevin, Joseph (Luz), Jessica, and Heather. Her great grandchildren: Daniella, Mariabella, Itzella, Naya, Adrian, Luis, Mike, Grace, Mikayla, and Madison.The funeral arrangements for Maria Celia are as follows:

Visitation will begin at 6:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A rosary will begin at 7:00pm with services ending at 9:00pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Mission Park Funeral

Chapels North

3401 Cherry Ridge- San Antonio, Tx 78230

210-349-1414

Mass will be held at 10:00am at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church

7990 W. Military Drive- San Antonio, Tx 78227

210-675-1470

Maria Celia will be buried with her love, Kenneth Lindberg, Section 21, 43, at Fort Sam Houston following mass.

A reception for family and friends will be held following the funeral at the family home.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
