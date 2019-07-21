San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3907 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
SAN ANTONIO,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Concepcion "Concha" Ramirez


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Concepcion "Concha" Ramirez Obituary
September 17, 1933 - July 12, 2019
Maria Concepcion "Concha" Ramirez, age 85, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Concha was born September 17, 1933 in Del Rio, Texas, to Santiaguita Herrera and Carlos B. Lopez. She is survived by her husband, Aurelio Ramirez, Jr., her four children and their spouses, Ana Linda Ramirez (Renee Block), Maria Antonieta (Toni) Moreno (Gilbert Moreno), Aurelio Ramirez, III (Sara Ramirez), and Rebeca Garcia (Rafael Garcia, Jr.). She will also be remembered by her eight grandchildren Gabriel Moreno, Catherine Domingo (Raymond Domingo), Rafael Garcia, III, Amelia Ramirez, Alejandra Ramirez, Amelia Garcia, Carlos Garcia, and Isabel Garcia and her great-grandchild Andrew Domingo. She is also survived by her step-grandchild Richard Krause (Lily Krause) and two step great-grandchildren Brenson Krause and Tenley Krause. The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY
SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2019
3:30 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 MCCULLOUGH
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212

MASS
MONDAY, JULY 29, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3907 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209


Mass will be concelebrated by Fathers Pat and Francis. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Northside Lions Club, 11230 West Avenue, Suite 2103 San Antonio, TX 78213

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now