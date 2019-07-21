|
September 17, 1933 - July 12, 2019
Maria Concepcion "Concha" Ramirez, age 85, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Concha was born September 17, 1933 in Del Rio, Texas, to Santiaguita Herrera and Carlos B. Lopez. She is survived by her husband, Aurelio Ramirez, Jr., her four children and their spouses, Ana Linda Ramirez (Renee Block), Maria Antonieta (Toni) Moreno (Gilbert Moreno), Aurelio Ramirez, III (Sara Ramirez), and Rebeca Garcia (Rafael Garcia, Jr.). She will also be remembered by her eight grandchildren Gabriel Moreno, Catherine Domingo (Raymond Domingo), Rafael Garcia, III, Amelia Ramirez, Alejandra Ramirez, Amelia Garcia, Carlos Garcia, and Isabel Garcia and her great-grandchild Andrew Domingo. She is also survived by her step-grandchild Richard Krause (Lily Krause) and two step great-grandchildren Brenson Krause and Tenley Krause. The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.
ROSARY
SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2019
3:30 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 MCCULLOUGH
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212
MASS
MONDAY, JULY 29, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3907 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209
Mass will be concelebrated by Fathers Pat and Francis. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Northside Lions Club, 11230 West Avenue, Suite 2103 San Antonio, TX 78213
