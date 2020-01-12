San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Acosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria D. Acosta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria D. Acosta Obituary

Maria D. Acosta, age 91, of San Antonio, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born June 9, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas to Lorenzo and Antonia Escobedo Pena. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur S. Acosta, Sr.; her parents; 7 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her children, John, Theresa, Annette, and Arthur Jr; Grandchildren, Clint P. and Jessica P.; 7 Great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Porter Loring on McCullough.

ROSARY

THURSDAY-

JANUARY 16, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

PROCESSION

FRIDAY- JANUARY 17, 2020

9:30 A.M.

FROM PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

10:00 A.M.

SAN FERNANDO

CATHEDRAL

115 MAIN PLAZA

Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now