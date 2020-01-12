|
Maria D. Acosta, age 91, of San Antonio, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born June 9, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas to Lorenzo and Antonia Escobedo Pena. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur S. Acosta, Sr.; her parents; 7 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her children, John, Theresa, Annette, and Arthur Jr; Grandchildren, Clint P. and Jessica P.; 7 Great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Porter Loring on McCullough.ROSARYTHURSDAY-JANUARY 16, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL PROCESSIONFRIDAY- JANUARY 17, 20209:30 A.M.FROM PORTER LORING CHAPEL MASS10:00 A.M.SAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL115 MAIN PLAZA
Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
