Sr. Maria de Jesus Tamayo, FMA, age 92, passed away October 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Martin Tamayo and Adela Osorio. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Sr. Mary T. as we all knew her, made her religious profession in Haledon, N.J. She was an outstanding librarian and leader in Catholic education, serving with a humble and spirit-filled heart in various schools and communities mainly in New York, New Jersey, Laredo, and San Antonio, TX. Sr. Mary was a woman of great prayer till her last breath.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 9 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7 p.m. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Committal services and interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2. All services will be held at the Salesian Sisters' Provincial House, 6019 Buena Vista Street, San Antonio, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Mary T. may be made to the Salesian Sisters to support young women preparing to be Salesian Sisters and sent to Formation Program, 6019 Buena Vista St. San Antonio, TX 78237.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 9, 2019