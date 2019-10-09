Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
MARIA TAMAYO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Salesian Sisters’ Provincial House
6019 Buena Vista Street
San Antonio, IL
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Salesian Sisters’ Provincial House
6019 Buena Vista Street
San Antonio, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Salesian Sisters’ Provincial House
6019 Buena Vista Street
San Antonio, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA TAMAYO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. MARIA DE JESUS TAMAYO FMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SR. MARIA DE JESUS TAMAYO FMA Obituary

Sr. Maria de Jesus Tamayo, FMA, age 92, passed away October 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Martin Tamayo and Adela Osorio. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sr. Mary T. as we all knew her, made her religious profession in Haledon, N.J. She was an outstanding librarian and leader in Catholic education, serving with a humble and spirit-filled heart in various schools and communities mainly in New York, New Jersey, Laredo, and San Antonio, TX. Sr. Mary was a woman of great prayer till her last breath.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 9 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7 p.m. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Committal services and interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2. All services will be held at the Salesian Sisters' Provincial House, 6019 Buena Vista Street, San Antonio, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Mary T. may be made to the Salesian Sisters to support young women preparing to be Salesian Sisters and sent to Formation Program, 6019 Buena Vista St. San Antonio, TX 78237.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now