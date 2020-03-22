Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
MARIA DEJESUS NAVARRO

MARIA DEJESUS NAVARRO Obituary

Maria DeJesus was born in Matamoros, Coahuila, Mexico to Jesus Rosales Valdes and Margarita Rangel Galarza. Maria came to the U.S. in 1928 when the family settled in Crystal City, TX. It was there that she met her future husband, Eduardo Jacobo Navarro. They married in 1947 and moved to San Antonio, TX in 1953.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years. She is survived by her children; Juanita Vasquez (Joe), Angelina Navarro, Eduardo Navarro, Jr. (Linda), Sandra Navarro, Victor Navarro (Eva). Also 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family wants to thank Coronado at Stone Oak and Guiding Light Hospice for their loving care of our beloved mother.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23rd at 1:00 P.M. with a Funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
