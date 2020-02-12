|
|
Maria Del Carmen Flores, age 71, was surrounded by friends and family when she took her last breath after an 8 month battle with lung cancer and pneumonia on February 5, 2020. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Andrea L. Mata. Maria (Carmen) attended Harlandale High School where she began her cosmetology career which consisted of many customers and at least four salons. She was married and widowed to Richard H. Flores and is survived by her three children; Davina (Robert) De La Cerda, Regina Flores and Richard Flores II; nine grandchildren; Samantha, Marisol, Robert Jr., Damian, Sebastian, Alejandra, Diego,Andrew and Giovanni; her two brothers; Fransisco S. Mata, and Johnny Mata who will all miss her dearly. She was an active member of the altar society at St. Cecilia's Church and also traveled the world. She was an independent woman with strength, and beauty and all those who knew her were thankful to have her in their lives. Funeral Services are as follows; Rosary to be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7pm and visitation from 5-9 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South on 1700 SE Military Dr.,San Antonio,Tx., 78214, Mass to be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10am at El Carmen Catholic Church on 18555 Leal Rd and laid to rest at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020