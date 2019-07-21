Home

Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mercedarian Convent
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercedarian Convent
227 Keller,
San Antonio, TX

Maria Del Carmen Medina Lara

Maria Del Carmen Medina Lara Obituary
JULY 18, 2019
Sister Maria del Carmen Medina Lara, H.M.S.S. age 69 of San Ciro, S.L.P. Mexico died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Sister Carmen was a member of the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabino Medina and Amalia Lara and a sister, Isabel Medina; her 3 brothers, Benito, Constantino and Alvaro.

A Rosary will be recited on Monday, July 22, at 7:00 P.M. at the Mercedarian Convent. Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Tuesday, July 23, at 10:00 A.M. also at the Mercedarian Convent, 227 Keller, San Antonio, Texas 78204. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sister Maria del Carmen's name to the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Convent, 227 Keller, San Antonio, Texas 78204.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
