|
|
APRIL 16, 2019
Sr. Maria del Carmen Palacios, FMA, the second of 7 children, & a native of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, died peacefully at the age of 72, on April 16, 2019 at the Provincial House of the Salesian Sisters in San Antonio, TX. Sr. Carmen served the Lord and His children with contagious joy, unwavering enthusiasm and ardent passion as a teacher in several Eastern States, in Texas and in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
Her last assignment was in Bellflower, CA as a Director of Religious Education and Faith Formation.
Her devotion to Jesus and Mary was life-giving for herself and for everyone who was blessed to have known her. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother. Sr. Carmen is survived by two brothers, two lay sisters and one sister who is also a Salesian Sister. She is also survived by other relatives and her religious community, the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians - Salesian Sisters. Visitation begins Monday, April 22, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. The Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Tuesday, April 23, at 10:00 am. Commitment services and interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2, San Antonio. All services will be held at the Salesian Sisters' Provincial House, 6019 Buena Vista St., San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vocation Program of the Salesian Sisters, 6019 Buena Vista St., San Antonio, TX 78237.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019