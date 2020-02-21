|
|
Maria Del Jesus Vidaurri went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020, at the age of 60. She was born on November 24, 1959 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Matilda Najera. Maria is survived by her loving son, Josh Vidaurri; Louis A. Vidaurri, Jr. (Josh's father); cousin, Michelle Perez, and other extended family members and friends.
Maria graduated from Southside High School, and later graduated from Texas State University with her Bachelor's Degree in Communications. She worked for many years as a paralegal and retired from Gunn Lee and Cave Law Firm last year. Maria's world revolved around her son, Josh, and was very involved at St. Anthony Catholic School in the Parent Teachers Council when he attended there. She was also involved at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church as a part of the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary. Maria enjoyed being outdoors and crocheting, but most of all she loved spending time with her pride and joy, Josh. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz, 78209. Services to conclude at the church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2020