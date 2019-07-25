|
September 23, 1965 - June 8, 2019
Maria del Roble Cantú, age 62 of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the University Health System Hospital with her sister, Alma Maldonado, by her side. She was born on September 23, 1956 to Eugenio and Irene Cantú in Los Angeles, California. She is the second to youngest of seven beloved Cantú children, Roberto, Guadalupe, Gloria, Cesar, Alma, and Carlos. The Cantú family moved to San Antonio, TX in 1969 and made the Alamo City their permanent hometown. She graduated from Highland High School in 1975, during her high school years, she was a candy striper volunteer at a local nursing home facility while working part-time at Handy Andy grocery chain. She was a long time member of St. Margaret Mary Church for over 45 years and served as CCD teacher and Eucharist minister to the home bound. In 2008, Maria received her Bachelors degree in Applied Arts and Science from Southwest Texas State University. She had a passion for early childhood education and was a positive impact on many young children and their parents;'/ as well as the many teachers and directors she mentored, throughout her 30 years in early childhood education. Maria was very adventurous and enjoyed annual trips with her sisters, Gloria and Alma. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, reading books, and spending time with her two cats, Louie and Olivia. Maria had a passion for fashion.
She loved to accessorize her glamorous style with jewelry and purses. Maria's altruistic personality consisted of helping others in need including her many nieces and nephews. You could always count on Maria to be supportive and present at all family functions. She enjoyed spending quality time with her loved ones and celebrating life's special moments. Known for her contagious laugh and beautiful smile, she could light up a room with her sense of humor and zest for life. Maria will always be remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to those that knew her. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Eugenio and Irene, brothers, Roberto Eugenio and Cesar Cantú, and sisters, Guadalupe Irene Cantú and Gloria Cantú Arriaga. She is survived by her sister, Alma Maldonado and husband Ben, her brother, Carlos Cantú and wife Sandi, and her brother- in-law, Douglas Arriaga, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and Chapel Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Palm Heights Funeral Home, 3711 S. Zazamora St., San Antonio, Texas 78225. Special thanks to the caring staff of Provista Home Health Service, Vitas Hospice Agency and especially to the loving and caring medical team of doctors, nurses and techs of the liver transplant unit at the University Health System Hospital.
In her parting words!
"IT'S GOOD IN THE HOOD"
"YOU THINK"
"IT IS WHAT IT IS"
Published in Express-News on July 25, 2019