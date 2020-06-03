Maria D. Cruz, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 unexpectedly in her home. Due to the current restrictions placed for the pandemic, a celebration of Maria's life will be on hold until it is safe to once again have gatherings. An announcement will be made in the future. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.Wilson Funeral Home1212 Lathrop AvenueRacine, WI 53405262-634-3361
Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.