MARIA DEL ROSARIO (CHAYO) CRUZ
1955 - 2020
Maria D. Cruz, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 unexpectedly in her home. Due to the current restrictions placed for the pandemic, a celebration of Maria's life will be on hold until it is safe to once again have gatherings. An announcement will be made in the future. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.Wilson Funeral Home1212 Lathrop AvenueRacine, WI 53405262-634-3361


Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Susana, Jessica and Madison, your mom was loved by all and will greatly be missed by all. My prayers for your mom, and for each one of you. And to all your aunt and uncles, may they find peace. My sincere condolences.
Teresa Padilla
Family
