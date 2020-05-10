Born in San Antonio on an Easter Sunday, María has completed her task on earth and, through the grace of God, stepped into her eternal life. Her Catholic faith was an important part of her life. She believed in participating in the ministries. She taught C.C.D. for many years, wherever she lived. In her last years, she was a Eucharistic Minister (EM), taking communion to homebound parishioners.
She also loved politics. She was a social justice advocate and a proud Democrat. She was passionate about classical music and the arts. She had a surprising and quick wit, as well as a beautiful laugh.
She was a second-grade bilingual teacher and, to her, teaching was a vocation and not a job. She earned a Master's degree and commuted 50-70 miles a day from her home to the University of Houston at Clear Lake. She was mother to a daughter and two sons who all followed her example and earned PhDs in their respective fields.
She attended Christ the King Parish School and graduated from Providence High School in 1961. In 1966, she married Juan Huerta, and they moved to Freeport, TX, to start their life together. They returned to San Antonio in December 2000. She retired in 2004 and enjoyed retirement by cooking, hosting family, spending time with her granddaughters, traveling, and-her favorite-dancing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleuterio and Elena Gutierrez, and brother Guadalupe.
She is survived by her husband, Juan; son Juan Carlos (Rebecca); daughter Marisa; son Marcos (Clare); granddaughters Isabela, Susana, and Catherine Elena; siblings Margaret Kelley (Charlie); Eloise Ramirez; Isabel Branch (Charlie); Maggie Ortiz (Frank); Joe Gutierrez (Linda); and Gilbert Gutierrez; nine nephews; four nieces; and sisters-in-law Isabel and Dolores Huerta.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the family invites you to virtually attend María's services, which will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page, at: https://www.facebook.com/FDARoyAkers/. The rosary and related evening programs will begin at 5 P.M. on Wednesday, May 13. The chapel service will be at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday May 14. Please note that you would need to "like" the Facebook page in order to be notified when the livestreaming begins.
For those who wish to honor her memory, flowers may be sent to Roy Akers Funeral Chapel (515 N. Main Avenue in San Antonio).
Alternatively, you may make a donation in memory of María G. Huerta to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (https://www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/mariahuerta/).
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.