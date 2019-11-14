|
Maria del Socorro Martinez, 83, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died November 12 following a long illness. She was a graduate of Incarnate Word High School and Incarnate Word College.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro L. Hernandez and Margarita Castillo Hernandez. She is survived by her spouse of 52 years, Pedro F. Martinez; and four children: daughters Carmela McMorrough (Jordan) and Maria Socorro Losoya (Danny); and sons Pedro G. Martinez (Joan) and Francisco Martinez (Laura); as well as grandchildren Anthony, Joseph, Ariana, Lucia, Olivia, Diego, Alejandro, Leila, and Mateo. She is also survived by her brother Pedro Hernandez, Jr. (Irene), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks for her caregivers over the past decade.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m., followed by rosary at 7:00 p.m. at The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2123 West Commerce, in San Antonio. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019