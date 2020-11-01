1/1
MARIA E. HORST
1935 - 2020
Maria E. Horst went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 85 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on February 20, 1935 in Trieste, Italy. Her husband of 67 years, Harold; her parents, Albino and Maria Bisiach; and her five siblings preceded her in death.

Maria is survived by her children: Roland, Elizabeth, Tony (Barbara), James (Amy), and Peter (Lisa); grandchildren: Mike, Chris (Leslie), Adriana, Scott (Kortni), Anna Maria, Izzie, Kylie, and Renata; great grandchildren: Adrina and Aeris; and other family members and friends.

Maria enjoyed cooking, jewelry, gardening and she loved traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas and particularly to Italy to visit her family. She loved sharing her love for Hawaii with her grandchildren. Maria was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

The family will receive guests at 9:30am on November 6, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, with funeral service to follow at 10:00am.

Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will follow at 11:30am this will also include military honors for her late husband, Harold Horst.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
