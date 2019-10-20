Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Maria Elena Chavez


1931 - 2019
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Maria (Nena) Elena Chavez, passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Maria was born on September 18, 1931 in Losoya, Texas to parents, Eduardo and Elisa Rodriguez. Maria is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eduardo (Rudy) Rodriguez Jr., Roberto (Roy) Rodriguez (Sarah+); sister, Delia Mata and Sister in law, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Remigio Chavez; children, Gilbert Chavez (Tonie), Reuben Chavez, Mark Chavez (Melissa), Rosemarie Lozano (Johnny); brothers, Antonio Rodriguez, David Rodriguez (Gloria), Rodolfo (Bobby) Rodriguez (Mary), Richard Rodriguez; sisters, Elvira Rivera (Paul), Elisa (Kookie) Briones (Edward (Eddie); brother in law, Gonzalo Chavez (Juanita); sister in law, Josie Rodriguez; grandchildren, Matthew Chavez, Felicia Chavez, Victoria Chavez, Reuben Chavez Jr., Nicholas Trevino, Marcos Chavez, Maritza Chavez; great-grandchildren, Anastasia Orkeke, Molly Hasenflue and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Sunday, October 20th from 5 – 9 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Mass is Monday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment at San Jose Burial Park.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
