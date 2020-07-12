Maria Elena Chavez born July 18, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Miguel and Joaquina Munoz, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the blessed age of 74.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents; siblings Michael, Alex and Albert Munoz. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son Rudy Chavez Jr; ex husband Rudy P. Chavez; siblings Juan Munoz, Jerry Munoz, Rosa Munoz; as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a rosary at 3:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM for an 11:00 A.M. Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.