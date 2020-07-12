1/1
MARIA ELENA CHAVEZ
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria Elena Chavez born July 18, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Miguel and Joaquina Munoz, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the blessed age of 74.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents; siblings Michael, Alex and Albert Munoz. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son Rudy Chavez Jr; ex husband Rudy P. Chavez; siblings Juan Munoz, Jerry Munoz, Rosa Munoz; as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a rosary at 3:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM for an 11:00 A.M. Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Rosary
03:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved