A beloved, amazing, sweet woman went home to the Lord, surrounded by her family. Helen had a peaceful, holy death.

Born in San Antonio, she attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School. She met the love of her life, Manny Marin, married in 1954 and became an Army wife. They lived in Germany, Paraguay, and four States before retirement in San Antonio. From Army wife to an active domestic engineer, she provided a happy home, raising three children. Helen was the Matriarch of the family; she reminded her children of family history, including stories of suffering and happiness. She had a generous heart for the less fortunate.

Her Catholic faith was strong, she was a member of Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Serra Club of San Antonio and Catholic Daughter. She and Manny were married 62 years when Manny entered Eternal Life in February 2017.

She is survived by her children: Mark Marin, David Marin, Mary Jane Fox and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Pedro & Julia Garza, her brother, Pedro Garza. Catholic Liturgies have taken place.

Burial at Ft. Sam Houston. We love you mother!