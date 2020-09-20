1/1
MARIA ELENA (HELEN) MARIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A beloved, amazing, sweet woman went home to the Lord, surrounded by her family. Helen had a peaceful, holy death.

Born in San Antonio, she attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School. She met the love of her life, Manny Marin, married in 1954 and became an Army wife. They lived in Germany, Paraguay, and four States before retirement in San Antonio. From Army wife to an active domestic engineer, she provided a happy home, raising three children. Helen was the Matriarch of the family; she reminded her children of family history, including stories of suffering and happiness. She had a generous heart for the less fortunate.

Her Catholic faith was strong, she was a member of Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Serra Club of San Antonio and Catholic Daughter. She and Manny were married 62 years when Manny entered Eternal Life in February 2017.

She is survived by her children: Mark Marin, David Marin, Mary Jane Fox and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Pedro & Julia Garza, her brother, Pedro Garza. Catholic Liturgies have taken place.

Burial at Ft. Sam Houston. We love you mother!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
2104957770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset North Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved