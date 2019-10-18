|
Maria Elena Salerno passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in San Antonio Texas.
Maria Elena (Muñeca) was born in Eagle Pass Texas to Amor and Jose Casales on October 1, 1936, the third of seven children in the Casales family.
She attended elementary and middle schools at St Joseph's Academy (now known as Our Lady of Refuge School) and Eagle Pass high school graduating in 1954. After high school worked for City Hall and on August 7, 1959 she married the love of her life, Louis Frank Salerno, a native of New York working for the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass.
Muñeca had five children and was active in Our Lady of Refuge (OLOR) Parish and Parochial school where all five children attended both elementary and middle schools. She spent 20 years volunteering for the church and school.
She served in the OLOR Altar Society, church festivals, fundraisers, room mother and other school administrative functions.
When her children were in school, Muñeca went back to the workforce and was the Office Manager for the Housing Authority in Eagle Pass. After moving to San Antonio in 1985, she worked for Harcourt Brace Javonovich where she retired in 1998.
She enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Muñeca is pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years Louis F. Salerno, her parents Amor and Jose Casales, her brothers Jose Jr, Francisco, Manuel and Enrique, her sisters Haydée and Rosario and her son Benjamin. She is survived by her son Louis Salerno, daughters Ann Salerno, Carla Woods, Christina Salerno, son-in-Law Christopher Woods, grandsons Phillip Salerno, Alexander Salerno, Leonardo Flores, Nicholas Woods, granddaughter Allegra Flores, daughter-in-law Erica Flores, brother-in-law Richard Salerno, sister-in-laws Paula Salerno, Norma R. Casales, Maria Estela Casales, Olivia Casales and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 am Thursday October 24, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church located at 350 Sutton Dr, San Antonio, TX 78228.
Reception will follow at 1 pm at St. Paul's Community Center located at 1201 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228.
The family would like to thank Dr. Roger Lyons and his staff at Texas Oncology San Antonio Medical Center for all their help and support during our mother's illness. We would also like to thank her caregiver Patricia Hernandez for all her love and assistance in the last few months of Muñeca's life.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .