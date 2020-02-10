|
Mrs. Maria Elena Trevino went home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2020. She has been reunited with Armando, her husband of 48 years and the love of her life. When she journeyed to eternal life, she was surrounded by her children, family, and friends. Her family was always at her side. She was never alone. Elena was born in Saltillo Coahuila, Mexico in 1938. While always proud of her Mexican heritage, she became a faithful U.S. citizen.
She was an active parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX. She served on the St. Paul Youth Ministry Confirmation Retreat team for over 20 years. Her cooking ministry was preparing meals for the youth and sharing her maternal love.
While she was the heart of her family and a dedicated member of the St. Paul Parish, she was celebrated by many as the soul of her community. Her restaurant, "Evita's", was the place where thousands of neighbors from near and far would meet, eat, and share their lives. Everyone who visited her restaurant as a patron would leave as family! Well fed and well loved family!
She was and always will remain the heart of her community. Her kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone, from political leaders to Archbishops...from the most celebrated person to the homeless and lost. She loved everyone. She loved life and lived it to the fullest...She was a woman of prayer and dedicated to God! Her Catholic faith allowed her to make her family her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando C. Trevino, Sr., her parents, Francisco & Maria Elena, brothers; Enrique, Francisco, Carlos and Eduardo.
She is survived by her children; Dolores, Evangelina, Armando Jr. and wife Cynthia, Patricia and Charlie, Fernando and wife Leticia, Rolando and wife Odette, Gerardo and wife Armandina...as well as her adopted son Rev. Father Jimmy D. Drennan; brothers Fernando and Ricardo, and sisters Carmen, Teresa, Alicia and Guadalupe; 17 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 11 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church with a Vigil service and Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church located at 350 Sutton Dr. The Rev. Father Jimmy D. Drennan will serve as the main celebrant. Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. 2.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the St. Paul Youth Ministry and Confirmation Retreat program at St. Paul Catholic Church. Your generosity is appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to the Trevino family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: